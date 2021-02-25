The world's largest stadium in India has been named after PM Narendra Modi recently. Tom Holland commented on it saying, "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself." He further added to it saying, "Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick..." Now, this guy isn't the actor who plays Spiderman in Marvel movies. Tom Holland here is an English author who has written several books. However, people on Twitter are extremely worked up for the Spiderman guy as they fear he will be pulled up for something he didn't tweet. Spider-Man – No Way Home: Tom Holland Reveals the Real Title of His Marvel Movie After Teasing Fans (Watch Video)

Holland himself shared a few of the tweets where people admitted they were confused between the two. One even went on to say #BoycottSpiderman!

Check out his responses and tweets here...

He himself shared a few reactions...

Here are some more...

The declaration

On a joke

Meet some worried fans of the Spiderman Holland

The dread!

P.S. Please read the bio

And the meme-game begins

It's really nice to see how Twitterati is throwing its weight behind Tom Holland, the actor, by making people aware they aren't the same. Hope their concerns don't become real.

