In a horrifying incident, a trans woman was imprisoned after grooming and having sex with a 14-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant. After a trial, the defendant, identified by the police as "David Orton, also known as Danielle Rose Gemini," was determined to have engaged in penetrative sexual contact with a kid. According to police, the girl was weak and at first didn't think she was the victim of sexual abuse. The 25-year-old was identified as a woman at the time of the offences, according to Leicestershire Police, but they were unable to provide information on their current gender identity. Supreme Court Declines Plea To Study Link Between Online Porn and Sex Crimes, Child Abuse; Says ‘Can’t Set House on Fire To Roast a Pig’.

She eventually had a change of heart, though, and told the police what had transpired. The perpetrator, whose name Leicester Crown Court listed as Danielle-Rose Gemini, received a nine-and-a-half-year sentence. The defendant was also accused of raping the girl, however, after the trial, this accusation was dropped. Det Con Sarah Le Boutillier, the investigating officer, said to BBC: "Throughout our interviews, Orton refused to accept that there was any wrongdoing and [claimed] that they were in fact the victim. The claims were unfounded." Furthermore, "Orton used the victim's vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend," said Det Con Le Boutillier. Child Sexual Abuse Material Case: CBI Conduct Searches in Delhi, Tiruchirappalli in Online Circulation.

The victim was 14 years old when her parents first expressed concern in October 2020. According to the police, the perpetrator was a close family friend who frequently visited the victim's home. Police claimed that the girl's parents began to suspect a sexual relationship, but the girl denied these claims.

