An extremely upsetting video is going viral on social media, once again highlighting the injustices happening against the LGBQ+ community. A 17-year-old transgender girl committed suicide and died, just days after she was humiliated by a school administrator for wearing a skirt. The associations raise the glaring lack of training of supervisors within the education system. Avril—the first name she went by even posted a video of herself, where the counsellor can be heard yelling at her because of her outfit. The clip ends with a photo of her wearing a jeans skirt, highlighting a deep lack of support in the school. Her classmates, and other French people have taken to the streets to mourn her death and also protest against the school administration.

Fellow students of their classmate reported that Avril had recently decided to go public about identifying as female, but was summoned before the school counsellor after she wore a skirt to her class. The student reportedly from Fenelon High School in Lille, posted a video on Snapchat in early December, revealing how she was humiliated for her outfit. The counsellor speaking in French, says to Avril, “I understand that you want to be yourself. I understand that perfectly. Everything I’m doing now, it’s to better help you. That’s what you don’t understand!” as translated in English by media outlets. Canadian Transwoman Irked After Female Saloon Employees Refuse to Wax Her Genitals, Accuses Them of Transphobia.

“Because, once again, some people have different opinions than you do and aren’t your age. It’s that simple. They don’t have the same upbringing,” the counsellor continues. Avril tells the counsellor that those people are “the ones who need to be educated, not me.” The counsellor then interrupts her to agree with Avril. “Then I don’t understand why you have a problem with me,” says the 17-year-old. The video ended with a photo of Avril wearing a skirt. Gender Neutral Pronouns: When to Use ‘He/Him’, ‘She/Her’ or ‘They/Them/Theirs’ in Your Social Media Bio.

Watch the Viral Video:

Cette lycéenne trans s’est suicidée. elle avait à peine 17 ans. Elle c’était faite viré à cause de sa tenue car elle portait une jupe. C’est actes son inadmissible et ne peut pas rester dans le silence. (voici une vidéo qu’elle avait faite au bureau du CPE)#JusticePourFouad pic.twitter.com/0yzBCGgbbo — JUSTINE (@JustineBmnn) December 17, 2020

After the heated conversation with the counsellor, Avril was reportedly sent home, and a classmate told the local outlet, La Voix du Nord, that she was told not to come back, “unless she was dressed like a boy.” She later commits suicide. Two days after her death, the school issued a statement, that reportedly ‘misgendered,’ her saying that she wanted to “change sexual identity,” and that she was “supported in their process.” Avril’s classmates also noted that the teen was living in a youth shelter, possibly because she was rejected by her family. Again, advocates for transgender equality pointed out that she was humiliated at school just weeks prior, where she suffered ‘psychological violence.’ School students and many paid homage to the teenager and also held a sit-in and a moment of silence outside the entrance of the high school.

People Mourn Her Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlène Ducasse (@marlene.ducasse)

The incident raised questions on how schools in France treat transgender teens. Defenders of the school said that they bear no responsibility, but the shameful act has stirred a debate in the country.

