The weekend is here, a time we all await. But if you have a working weekend we are sure you are in need of some motivation to begin your day. #SaturdayThoughts, #SaturdayMorning and #SaturdayMotivation has begun trending on Twitter. As the day progresses, we will keep you updated on the related trending topics, viral memes and funny videos of the day.
June 20 marks the celebration of World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees throughout the world. So there would be messages, images and quotes regarding this observance online. It also is a fun observance of International Surfing Day today. Besides if there are any other events which we come to know off from the social mediums, we will keep you posted through this section.
In the midst of this pandemic situation, social media sometimes comes in as a respite. From all the news coming in from parts of the world, social media apps also have funniest jokes and memes that keep your mood lighter. In this section, we will only target on these aspects, from the bizarre stories to cute animal anecdotes or funniest meme trends. Stay tuned with us as we try and give you a wrap up of the trending topics of the day.