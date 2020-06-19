Imagining life without WhatsApp Messenger and that on Friday is a tough task for many. WhatsApp down reports are currently seeing a surge with many users reporting issues accessing last seen online status bar. According to outrage monitor website Down Detector, there has been a huge spike in WhatsApp down reports. WhatsApp Down? Several Users Claim They Can Not See Typing, Online, Last Seen Status of their Contacts in Chat Window.

As soon as the outage hit the popular social media application, many users took to Twitter to complain about the issue. Many users complained that they are unable to see last seen, online and typing status. To blow out their frustration, people resorted to memes and jokes on Twitter.

WhatsApp Staffer's Reaction

Whatsapp’s staff after removing typing and online pic.twitter.com/rudGeUrbND — Caylum D'hooge (✮) ❷ ❷ ❷ (@caylumdhooge222) June 19, 2020

Yay!

Best News

WhatsApp removing that “online” & “xxx is typing” is the best news I’ve heard all year 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PlbVrtXYtV — baggs (@DearBheki) June 19, 2020

What's Happening?

Wht happen whatsapp ? I cannot see other people online or last see ? It's that my whatsapp problem or my phone problem? I dont want fight my partner about small thing. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/C6x0ZKt7yh — 𝓯𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓸𝓼𝓽𝓲 👸🏻 (@hazeerazhr) June 19, 2020

Despite last seen, typing and Online status not working, the majority of WhatsApp users are still able to receive and send text. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has not issued any statement about the outrage.

