On Wednesday morning, people have taken to Twitter with inspirational quotes and motivational sayings. They are sharing their thoughts using the hashtags #WednesdayThoughts and #WednesdayThoughts.Check Out the Tweets Below: Everyone and everything that shows up in our life is a reflection of something that is happening inside of us.

Alan Cohen#Kalahandi ❤️#wednesdaymorning #WednesdayThoughts #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/8IShIItns5— 🦐ଲିମନ/लिमन/LIMAN🐟 (@ChandrakarLiman) June 24, 2020 Know The Reason Behind Every Thought: "Every moment, every experience, every encounter happens for a reason. And it teaches us something about ourselves."#WednesdayWisdom— Kulpreet Yadav (@Kulpreetyadav) June 24, 2020

A new day, a mid-week and following it with mid-week motivation. #WednesdayThoughts, #WednesdayMotivation and #WednesdayWisdom have started trending on social media like every morning dose of positivity. As we proceed through the day, we will keep you updated with more trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day.

June 24 marks birthday of some significant sport players. It is eminent footballer Lionel Messi's birthday today so don't be surprised if your timeline is filled with his videos and pics from fans of him. It also marks the birthday of cricketer Stuart Broad from England. Other than that it is Day of the Seafarer. So if related wishes and messages trend online we will share it with you through this section.

In times of global crisis of pandemic, social media plays an important role. We come to know what is happening in other parts of the world through a few hashtags. Also, while everything is serious and seems grim right now, in this section we will only try and keep all the fun and weird stuff. So it could be cute animal videos, the latest meme trends or someone doing something bizarre. Anything that brings a smile on your face, we will try and cover it here. There are also some interesting TikTok challenges that go viral, we will give you a peek into them here. Stay tuned to this section, we hope you have a great mid-week. Happy Wednesday!