Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on June 6

It's a Saturday morning and people are celebrating the weekend already.

June 6 marks various festivals and events around the world. The day is celebrated as Shivrajyabhishek Sohala, the day on which Shivaji Maharaj was coronated as the King. It also marks UN Russian Language Day which coincides with the birthday of Aleksandr Pushkin, a Russian poet who is considered the father of modern Russian literature. Every June 6 is World Pest Day or sometimes called World Pest Awareness Day. The day also marks World Pest Day which is created to raise awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life.

National Day of Sweden also falls on the same day. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated as Swedish Flag Day. It also marks Guru Hargobind Sahib Prakash, who was revered as the sixth Nanak, was the sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. The days marks the birthdays of popular figures and celebrities across the countries including Ajinkya Rahane, Neha Kakkar, Rakshit Shetty, Nikhil Chinnapa, Sunil Dutt, Paul Giamatti and Robert Englund. We wish you all a Happy Saturday and a great weekend ahead!