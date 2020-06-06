Is 'Exit the Dragon' Topical the Reason Behind Amul's Twitter Account Being Restricted? The 'Boycott Chinese Products' Ad Gains Support from Netizens amid India-China Border Tension

'Exit the Dragon' Topical the Reason Behind Amul's Twitter's Account Being Suspended (Photo Credits: Twitter and Pixabay)

"Boycott Chinese products" including a video making-sharing app like TikTok is a trend seeing enraged people online urging to shun China-made goods, amid heated tension at the border between India and China. #BanChineseProducts has taken over social media, ever since reports of Chinese troops engaging in physical brawls with Indian soldiers near eastern Ladakh has come out. Amid India-China Border tension Amul India, the dairy giant released a "Made in India" topical ad over the boycott of Chinese products which may have caused Twitter to restrict its account for a short duration. Called "Exit the Dragon" this ad features the Amul Utterly Butterly girl protecting India from a dragon. Dragons are considered a symbol of power and good luck in China. Based on the "boycott Chinese products" campaign amid the border tension, the topical received immense engagement online with a significant amount of people retweeting it.

Reports are that Twitter restricted Amul's Twitter account momentarily in the morning around 6.45 am. However, the page has been restored now but it is being alleged that the reason behind Twitter dismissing the Twitter page of the Dairy giant is topical that says "Exit the dragon" referring to Chinese military entering Indian territory. The trend of boycotting foreign goods after PM Modi appealed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, has been rising and Amul is known for its topicals on subjects grabbing the headlines.

Reports have surfaced that the Chinese military is hindering normal patrolling along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and that discussions are happening end the standoff along the LAC at Moldo. General Harinder Singh has been in talks with Major General Liu Lin about the heat. Recently, Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho in 3 Idiots also shared his thoughts on the border tension, urging citizens to stop using products made in China.