CarryMinati, #CarryKaJawab and #YalgaarHo Funny Memes and Jokes Set the Internet on Fire, Thanks to YouTuber Ajey Nagar’s Latest Rap Video Yalgaar!

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, has set the internet on fire after he dropped his much-awaited Yalgaar video on YouTube last night. Carry’s fans are going crazy with the way the YouTuber attacked his ‘haters’ and gave it back to trolls over YouTube vs TikTok controversy. What interested viewers more that throughout the rap video, Carry did not use any cuss word, which he otherwise is infamous for. Soon as the Yalgaar clip was released on Carry’s YouTube channel, fans have flood social media with memes, cheering their favourite YouTuber for hitting back at trollers. #CarryMinati, #CarryKaJawab and #YalgaarHo, all of these hashtags are running as top trends on Twitter, all thanks to Carry’s rap video. Carry Minati Yalgaar Funny Memes & Jokes Trend on Twitter As Comedian Ajey Nagar Drops New Rap YouTube Video!

Ever since Ajey Nagar’s YouTube vs TikTok: The End roast video was taken down for violating the platform’s cyberbullying policy, he announced to his millions of fans that he has been working on something. Carry released a sneak peek of the same, teasing his supporters, who were more eager to find out what the YouTuber was up to. As soon as the YouTuber dropped his rap song, Yalgaar, within a few hours, his fans made it trend on social media. And CarryMinati, once again continues to trend with his followers making funny memes and jokes, praising the YouTuber for his rap video hitting at haters. Kunal Kamra Teaches CarryMinati Roasting Is Not About Cuss Words in His New Video but Ajey Nagar’s Angry Fans Troll Comedian With Funny Memes & Jokes!

Along with the video, Carry also released a disclaimer which reads, “Please don't go out of your way to or hate on anyone I talk about in my videos, this channel is to entertain people, and I usually focus on joking about what the people are doing not the individual themselves, please don't go spreading hate it's all for laughs.”

Here's the Video of Yalgaar, In Case You Haven't Watched!

Yalgaar is a rap song and Carry’s response to all his haters who have been commenting on the YouTuber and his roast video, including the YouTube vs TikTok feud. In an almost 3-minute song, the YouTuber can be heard rapping his journey and how he was dissed by TikToker Amir Siddiqui and was trolled by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Unlike his roast video, Carry’s latest rap song did not include any abuse.