VirushkaDivorce Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter After Fake News of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Getting Divorced Surfaced Online

#VirushkaDivorce Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @imvinay457/ @Im_kirannn/ Twitter)

An old article of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli being split have resurfaced on social media, for no reason! With the fake news of the couple getting divorced spread online, Virushka’s fans were little sceptical initially, thinking if their favourite pair is actually separating. But they are not! As the screenshot of the old article spread online, both Virat and Anushka’s fans have taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes on #VirushkaDivorce. The funny reactions display the fans’ emotions at the moment as they cannot help but go rolling on the floor laughing witnessing the viral hashtag, which is running as one of the top trends on the microblogging site. Since, it is going insanely viral; we bring you the best #VirushkaDivorce funny memes and jokes to spread laughter amid the hilarious trend. NO, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Not Getting Divorced! Stop Spreading Fake News and #VirushkaDivorce Trend ASAP.

Those who are unaware about the viral hashtag, let us tell you there is an old article behind the trend. It all started when Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma backed series Paatal Lok that was pulled up by a few people because of its content. According to reports, BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar who slammed the series, went ahead demanding that Virat should divorce Anushka. This is how the trend of Anushka and Virat’s split surfaced on social media. Some started sharing an old article of the couple rumoured to be separated. A Twitter user soon shared the original date of the gossip piece, which was actually published in 2016.

As the fake news was busted, Twitterati soon decided to take the weird trend of #VirushkaDivorce into the hilarious road. Fans have flood Twitter with funny memes and jokes to express their displeasure over the weird trend and fake news getting traction on social media. Here are the best memes from the #VirushkaDivorce trend.

Virat kohli to the people who started this trend.#VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/l1jwzdSGzX — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) June 5, 2020

Virat and Anushka to those who are Promoting the #VirushkaDivorce fake news pic.twitter.com/7gEy8gK28n — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) June 5, 2020

After watching #VirushkaDivorce trend Virat and Anushka : pic.twitter.com/yRP7dobE9S — Ash Tweets (@AshKumrawat) June 6, 2020

The memes are hilarious as ever. We are unsure if Virushka is aware of this bizarre trend going viral on social media. The couple is yet to react to the fake news. All we know is the couple is getting strong, ever since they were married, shelling out some serious #couplegoals. We always wish Virat and Anushka, an ever-lasting happy married life!