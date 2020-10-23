Subho Saptami, everyone and Happy Navratri! Durga Puja and Navratri 2020 celebration are ongoing. This year’s celebration is a bit different. Like other festivals, the pandemic has overshadowed the joy of the festivity, but the pujo spirit is alive. People are sharing festival greetings on social media. In addition, #FridayThoughts and #FridayMessages are already running as the top trending hashtags on the internet. In this blog, we will bring you all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. To know what netizens are sharing on October 23, stay tuned with this blog.

Every day, social media is filled with all the latest updates. Be it important news, or events like the traditional festivities; netizens never fail to recognize it. In addition, there are many videos that have the potential to go viral. It could be a cute baby or animal videos that have caught everyone's attention. So anything that lands on the trending page across various social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Reddit will be updated on this social viral live blog.

To know what the latest trend on social media is, follow this blog, as we will bring you all the trending topics from the internet world. Meanwhile, we hope that you enjoy the festive season, while following all the required guidelines. Happy Thursday, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).