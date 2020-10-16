Twitter was down for many users across the world for more than an hour. Social media users reported being unable to tweet or use the platform completely. Many reports also state that even notifications and mentions fees were unavailable to view. As Tweeple faced this global outage, it was obvious for memes to flood on the social media platform. Like every network or social media pause for hours, netizens traditionally took to Twitter to complain about the app not responding. Soon, #TwitterDown funny memes and jokes go viral with netizens being unable to tweet or use the service for more than an hour, because of a change in internal systems. While the service got restored, the hilarious posts surely took all the attention.

Since the early hours today, October 16, users in India and many places across the world reported an outage on the social media app. It soon made the headlines and also the top trending hashtag on Twitter. Ironically, people could somehow tweet memes and jokes complaining about the microblogging site, which was facing the issue. While Twitter noted that it is investigating what went wrong, it was obvious for netizens to report about the outage and create memes to stay calm.

After facing trouble for more than an hour, the service got restored. “Most of you should be back to Tweeting. The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience,” noted Twitter Support. Let us check out the hilarious posts as #TwitterDown memes flood the social media timeline.

Here's What Twitter Had to Say!

Most of you should be back to Tweeting. The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 16, 2020

Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here

Twitterless World!

'Ho Gaya Tamasha'

Aww

Uh Oh

LOL

me to my twitter drafts while twitter was broken #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/MId1zD4Cqr — zach (@civiIswar) October 16, 2020

A World Without Twitter

Twitter Down

Lucky

me reading all the comments about twitter being down while my Twitter is perfectly fine #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/lCMqlnB0iK — numberofthedevil (@IsaiahSawyer67) October 16, 2020

Woah!

when all your notifs come back all at once #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/t1O41NS2bq — isabelᶻᶻᶻ (@PRIZMACROWN) October 16, 2020

As the service is now restored, some users are still complaining about being unable to use the platform. It should be fixed soon, and Twitterati will be back with its tweets, sharing their opinion, on almost everything, like every day. Happy tweeting!

