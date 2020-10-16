San Fransisco, October 16: Twitter suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday that lasted about an hour and a half, affecting users from New York to Sydney. Some service was restored and tweets began appearing again at about 7 pm New York time, according to a Bloomberg report.

The microblogging site tweeted saying "Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack." Twitter Down: Microblogging Site Says 'Investigating' After Massive Outage Reports.

No Evidence of Breach or Hack, Says Twitter:

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, received around 50,000 reports about problems with the social media platform, starting. The number of Twitter reports on the site had declined to less than 6,000 as of 7:03 pm.

Earlier this month, microblogging platform Twitter went down for a lot of users. People are unable to make new tweets or even refresh their home page. Messages like "Try Again" and "Something Went Wrong" were flashing up on the homepage. 'Twitter is experiencing overcapacity' message also flashed for some users.

