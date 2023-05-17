Mumbai, May 17: In accordance with a criminal behaviour order, a man is not permitted to talk about sex with any women, anywhere. The Order was handed to Jacob Allerson on May 11 at Chester Magistrates Court.

The 34-year-old Allerson has been barred from all Brio Leisure locations in Chester and Cheshire West, Storyhouse, Fatface Chester, and three Caffe Nero locations in the heart of the city. Allerson is forbidden from doing anything that might harass, scare, or upset a woman, including approaching a woman in a public setting in England or Wales with an overtly sexual statement, proposal, or request.

In accordance with the conditions of the order, he must also immediately stop all contact and/or communication with any female in England and Wales who has turned down his invitation to go out or meet up with him.

According to a police officer, companies and members of the public have complained to police about being followed by young female employees. When Allerson invited them out, he would not accept ‘No’ as a response. He often made improper sexual remarks to young women in Chester.

He stated that Allerson continued to be an annoyance and intimidated ladies who ought to have been allowed to conduct themselves without fear of harassment.

Our top priorities are to safeguard women and make Chester a pleasant place to live, work, and travel, which is why we had to submit an application for this Order. I'm hoping that this Order will assist ladies feel more safer, and the latter stated that anyone who witnesses Allerson violating this Order should call police at (101), or report it online.

Allerson also has to refrain from going into any place in England and Wales where he has been told orally or in writing that he has been prohibited or excluded. In accordance with the most recent ruling, he also cannot stay inside or on any property after being ordered to leave by workers or security.

