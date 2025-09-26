London, September 26: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has now made it mandatory to have a "Digital ID Card" to work in the United Kingdom. The Digital ID card is a part of the plans to tackle illegal migration in the UK. It will be “mandatory as a means of proving your right to work”, a government statement said.

Announced by the government on Friday, September 26, the scheme will see the digital ID of British citizens and residents held on phones. The UK government said there will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it, but that it will be “mandatory” for workers. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

'Another Measure to Make It Tougher to Work Illegally in the UK': Keir Starmer

I know you're worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. Digital ID is another measure to make it tougher to work illegally here, making our borders more secure. Ours is a fairer Britain, built on change, not division. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 26, 2025

What is Digital ID System Made Mandatory by the UK Government

According to the UK government, the Digital ID system will now be used to prove a person's right to work in the country, as part of efforts to tackle illegal migration and improve identity verification. The Digital ID will be stored on individuals’ smartphones and include key personal details such as name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo.

The government believes that it will replace the current system of paper documents and reduce the use of fake IDs, creating a more secure and consistent way for employers to verify workers’ identities. Beyond immigration control, the government claims Digital ID will offer broader benefits for citizens by simplifying access to services like tax records, driver's licenses, welfare, and childcare. What Is ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ Policy of UK and How Does It Affect India?

The Digital ID system is expected to be fully in place by the end of the current Parliament, no later than 2029, and a public consultation will be held to ensure accessibility for people who don’t use smartphones.

