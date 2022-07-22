A Brazilian man known as the 'real-life devil' got himself in trouble after changing his body. Renie Diniz da Silva implanted many horns even in the forehead that is made through a small incision in the skin, placing a thing somewhat below, with part of it sticking out. His whole body is covered in tattoos and has hooks in the back, which swing from two chains. According to Renie, several churches banned his entry due to 'extreme body modification'. Black Alien Anthony Loffredo Makes Bizarre Changes in Body, Covers Himself in Tattoos, Complains of Not Getting Job Now! (See Pic & Videos).

How The Real-Life Devil Looks Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renie Diniz (@reniediniz)

Horrifying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renie Diniz (@reniediniz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)