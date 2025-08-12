Mumbai, August 12: The UK has expanded its “Deport Now, Appeal Later” policy, nearly tripling the list of eligible countries from eight to 23, with India newly added among them. The move comes as a sweeping effort by the Labour government to speed up deportations of convicted foreign nationals and reduce burdens on the justice system.

Earlier, Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania and Kosovo were among the countries covered under the remote hearing scheme. With the recent announcement, the list now includes India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

What Is ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ Policy of UK?

The “Deport Now, Appeal Later” approach originated in 2014 under the Immigration Act and aims to ensure that removal of foreign criminals takes place promptly after conviction, provided their appeals can still be heard effectively from abroad. Under this updated policy, foreign offenders returning to their home country immediately after sentencing will have to file any appeals remotely, typically via video link, rather than waiting in the UK. Officials say this will prevent offenders from delaying deportation using protracted legal proceedings.

Indian in UK Prisons?

According to the reports, there are approximately 320 Indian citizens currently imprisoned in the UK who could potentially fall under the new policy's purview. Foreign nationals make up approximately 12% of the UK’s prison population. The average annual cost to house one prisoner is around 54,000 pounds. The faster deportation process, particularly for Indian nationals, is expected to reduce this financial burden on UK taxpayers. India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Lawmakers argue that the expansion of countries in the “Deport Now, Appeal Later” policy helps ease prison overcrowding, save taxpayer money, and streamline immigration enforcement. Since July 2024, about 5,200 foreign nationals have already been deported, a 14% increase from the previous year.

