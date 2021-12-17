A passenger from the United Airlines flight in Florida was forced to disembark the flight because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with Covid regulations. The man identified as Adam Jenne was asked to leave the flight before it took off from Fort Lauderdale Airport. A video of the whole bizarre incident was filmed by another passenger which showed the crew informing the 38-year-old man that he would not be allowed to say on board if he kept the thong on his face. Passengers Scream And Pray as Horrific Turbulence Hits ALK Airlines' Flight, Viral Video Shows Flight Attendant Crashing Into Roof.

Watch The Absurd Video Here:

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong as a #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel #Florida #aviation #travel pic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

