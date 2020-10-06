A UK man has been jailed for rape for using a condom with holes while having sex with a woman. He secretly used a pin to prick a hole in the condom and trick his partner who had agreed on consensual sex with him on March 10, 2018. They had agreed to use protection, however, she discovered that she was cheated when she found a pin and other pierced condoms in his bedside drawer. In the bin, she discovered a condom with a hole in its tip. When she confronted 47-year-old Andrew Lewis, from Worcester, he denied his actions. Following which, she went to the police and complained. Cat Gets Woman Pregnant? Man Blames His Ginger Tom For Wife's Pregnancy, Reddit Post About 'Evil Genius' Pet That Poked Holes in Condoms Goes Viral.

The Worcester Crown Court was quoted as saying, "It was a breach of trust. The offence of rape is so serious a custodial sentence is appropriate." Prosecutors said that the woman had made it clear to Lewis that she did not want a baby, but Lewis said he was hoping to change her mind. While speaking to the police, the woman later called Lewis' actions "pure evil". Prosecutor Glyn Samuel was quoted as saying, "He told police he had hoped the condom would split and it would improve the intimacy," "He said it was the stupidest thing he has ever done. In piercing the condom beforehand there was a degree of planning involved." Global Condom Shortage As World's Top Producer Shut Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

He finally confessed to putting holes in condoms before using it. Lewis said that he hoped the condoms to split and 'improve the intimacy' for him. Glyn Samuel, prosecuting, said Lewis called it the ‘stupidest thing he has ever done’ but the lawyer insisted there was a ‘degree of planning involved.’ Lewis, a train driver had admitted rape at an earlier hearing. Judge Nicholas Cole told Lewis that he had been fortunate that the woman is not pregnant. He has been sentenced to four years in jail.

