Lucknow, August 17: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy survived a cobra bite after he was bitten by the venomous snake in Kannauj. It is learned that the cobra attacked the minor boy, Karan, when he was collecting firewood in Udaipur village. Soon after locals heard his cries, they rushed to his aid and killed the reptile with sticks. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, August 15.

According to a report in The Times of India, Karan was rushed to the Kannauj district hospital on a motorcycle by his brother and uncle. They also carried the dead snake in a box for identification purposes. Soon after he reached the hospital, Karan was administered 76 anti-snake venom injections within two hours of the cobra bite incident. This helped him survive the cobra attack. Kannauj Shocker: Youth Shoots Partner to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

The doctor of Kannauj district hospital said that Karan is stable. Speaking to TOI, Dr Hari Madhav Yadav, who treated Karan, said, "The boy’s condition was critical when he arrived. I started with two anti-venom injections, but there was no improvement. I continued treatment. In total, I administered 76 injections over two hours, one every one-and-a-half minute, while ensuring his oxygen levels were stable."

It is reported that Karan was unresponsive in the beginning, but he is said to be stable now and under observation. Karan's brother noted that Karan can talk, although he still feels drowsy. Dr Yadav further said that the district hospital has an adequate supply of anti-snake venom injections. Timely intervention proved crucial in Karan's survival of the cobra bite. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Gives Birth on Train at Moradabad Junction After Being Raped by Father; Abandons Newborn.

The doctor said that Karan is expected to recover fully soon, although he is being monitored continuously.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).