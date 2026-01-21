Ahmedabad, January 21: In one of the largest wildlife-related crackdowns in recent years, the Surat Police have seized a massive consignment of cobra venom estimated to be worth INR 585 crore in the international market. Following a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence, authorities arrested seven people allegedly involved in an organised smuggling syndicate. The seizure highlights an alarming rise in the illegal trade of high-value wildlife derivatives used in luxury narcotics and traditional medicines.

The operation was carried out after police intercepted the suspects in the city, recovering several containers filled with the liquid venom. Investigators believe the consignment was intended for distribution to metropolitan cities or for export to international markets. The arrested individuals, who belong to different parts of the country, are currently being interrogated to trace the origin of the snakes and the ultimate buyers of the illicit substance. Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Busted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport: Mumbai Customs Foil Animal Smuggling, Arrests Passenger With Albino Red-Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets, and Kinkajou (See Pics and Video).

Surat Snake Venom Smuggling Case

The Surat Police have invoked strict sections of the Wildlife Protection Act against the seven accused. Specifically, charges related to illegal hunting and poaching have been added to the FIR. Investigators are working to determine if the cobras were hunted in the forests of South Gujarat or brought in from other states.

Initial forensic examinations confirmed the substance to be pure cobra venom. Authorities are now focusing on the logistical network that allowed such a high-volume consignment to reach Surat, a major industrial and transit hub. Who Is Abid Ali aka Raju Irani? All About Gangster 'Rehman Dakait', Mastermind of Bhopal-Based Irani Gang, Arrested by Surat Police.

Modus Operandi

Preliminary interrogation suggests that the syndicate operated by extracting venom from live cobras, often resulting in the death of the protected reptiles. The venom is typically processed and stored in specialized containers to maintain its potency before being moved through clandestine channels.

Police officials noted that Surat's connectivity to other major Indian hubs made it a strategic point for the smugglers to consolidate their inventory. The investigation is also exploring potential links to high-profile rave parties where snake venom is reportedly used as a recreational drug.

Broader Impact on Wildlife Conservation

Environmentalists and wildlife experts have expressed deep concern over the scale of the seizure. The trade in cobra venom is not only a criminal offense but also a severe threat to the local ecosystem, as cobras play a vital role in controlling rodent populations.

The Forest Department has been roped into the investigation to assist in identifying the poaching sites. This bust is expected to lead to further raids across the region as police attempt to dismantle the remaining cells of the smuggling network.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

