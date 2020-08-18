Senator Kamala Harris, presumptive Democratic US Vice- Presidential candidate has become increasingly popular in India because of her descent. Harris is African-American with a mix of Indian heritage. Her mother is an Indian and her father is Jamaican. She is currently the US Senator from California. In a recent report, she revealed about her asking her aunt in India to break a coconut for good luck during the California attorney general election in 2010. A typically Indian thing to do, people on Twitter have started #YoKamalaSoIndian trend to guess how desi she could be. People have stated some very obvious things all Indians do in their daily lives or at least have done at some point. Funny tweets, memes and jokes on this trend will definitely make you smile.

The decision of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to select Kamala Harris as a vice-presidential candidate was lauded on social media. It also made history as she becomes the first Black and South Asian American woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. In a recently published report about that spoke about her Indian values mentioned of Harris asking her aunt back in Chennai to break coconuts for good luck at a Hindu temple. The report in New York Times also mentioned that 108 coconuts were lined up and smashed in the temple when Harris was fighting the elections for California Attorney General. This small anecdote has given rise to funny reactions from netizens who began trending #YoKamalaSoIndian.

Check Some Funny Tweets Here:

Laughed too Hard

Her Toothpaste

Moms Everyday

#YoKamalaSoIndian She switches off the fan in the morning to wake up family members. — Ullas Panolil (@UllasPanolil) August 17, 2020

Yep Yep

#YoKamalaSoIndian she converts $ to ₹ before spending — N (@n_i_g_a_m) August 18, 2020

No Butter Cookies

#YoKamalaSoIndian She keeps sui dhaaga in butter cookies tin. pic.twitter.com/v4vjKL7AXI — Jane Doe (@shelovesyoghurt) August 18, 2020

Hahaha

Why is This So Indian?

#YoKamalaSoIndian that her fridge has 3 shrivelled up limes, 4 dried up betel leaves — ࿗ Kunthavi 𑀓𑀼𑀦𑁆𑀢𑀯𑁃 ࿗ (@Kunthavi5) August 17, 2020

Mandatory

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she covers the TV remote with plastic. — Divya (@divya_16_) August 17, 2020

More than Kamala Harris, these tweets are a reminder of how most Indians function in their daily lives. Be it utilising soaps and toothpaste to the fullest of reusing things over and over again, this trend is also a peek into typical Desi behaviour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).