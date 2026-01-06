Mumbai, January 6: A 26-year-old individual is in custody following an attack on the Cincinnati residence of Vice President JD Vance on Monday, January 5. Authorities arrested William D. DeFoor after witnesses reported seeing a suspect smashing windows with a hammer at the property while shouting slogans. The US Secret Service and local police confirmed that Vance and his family were not at the residence during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred early on January 5 in the East Walnut Hills neighborhood, where Vance maintains a private home. According to police reports, the suspect used a hammer to break multiple windows on the ground floor of the Victorian-era house. Neighbours alerted authorities after hearing the sound of breaking glass and observing a person acting erratically on the lawn. Secret Service personnel stationed at the property apprehended the suspect shortly after the damage began, according to official statements. JD Vance House Attacked: My Family Was Away During Ohio Home Attack, Says US Vice President.

Who is William D. DeFoor, Accused Arrested in JD Vance House Attack Case?

William David DeFoor, who also uses the name Julia and identifies as transgender, is a 27-year-old resident with a history of online activism. Court records and social media profiles indicate that DeFoor has been vocal regarding political and social issues, frequently posting content critical of the incoming administration. While some reports describe DeFoor’s behaviour during the arrest as "manic," a full psychological evaluation is expected as part of the legal proceedings. DeFoor now faces multiple charges, including felony vandalism and inducing panic.

JD Vance House Attack Probe

In the wake of the attack, security measures around JD Vance’s home have been significantly bolstered. The Secret Service, which had already established a perimeter around the Cincinnati house following the November election, stated that the breach was contained quickly. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage and DeFoor's digital history to determine if the attack was premeditated or part of a larger planned demonstration. JD Vance House Attack: US Vice President's Residence in Ohio Attacked, Windows Smashed; Suspect in Custody.

DeFoor is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. Prosecutors are expected to argue for a high bond, citing the nature of the target and the potential for further disruption. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation to determine if federal charges, specifically those related to the protection of constitutional officers, will be applied in addition to the state-level counts.

