Vinita Kharat nude picture is going viral on social media BUT it is the message behind the XXX-tra HOT picture that is more important. The new year has just begun and Vanita Kharat is all set to embrace herself. With people making the most out of the new year with cool new resolutions, actress Vanita Khara shared an XXX-tra sexy photo on the first day of the year. This bold photo shared by Vanita Kharat is also ideologically bold as Vanita Kharat shared a post without any apprehensions.

Vanita says, "I am proud of my talent. My passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body ... because I am me ... !!! It seems that Vanita Kharat did this photoshoot for a calendar. Because it is known that there is a calendar for the month of January in the new year with Vanita's photo. This photoshoot of Vanita Kharat has been done by photographer Tejas Nerurkar. Vanita shared this photo using the hashtag #BodyPositivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vanitakharat19

Vanita Kharat has played a pivotal role in the movie "Kabir Singh" in which she plays the role of Shahid Kapoor's maid. Vanita has also made a splash in the comedy show 'Hasya Jatra'. Marathi actress Vanita Kharat has caught everyone's attention by sharing a photo on the first day of the new year. Vanita, who played a small role of a maid in the movie Kabir Singh in 2019, was remembered by all. However, Vanita's name is currently being discussed due to her nude photoshoot. This photoshoot of Vanita Kharat has been done by photographer Tejas Nerurkar. Many have raised their eyebrows when they saw this kind of photo of Vanita, who always takes photos in a sari. Vanita has given a message to body shakers by doing this photoshoot. Vanita also used the hashtag #bodypositivity. She is being appreciated by Marathi artists and on social media. Actress Sai Tamhankar has also praised Vanita for this photoshoot.

