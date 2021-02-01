Panda videos always manage to cheer you up, especially the ones that show these furry animals play in the snow. Well, one such video is doing rounds on social media that is stealing away Monday blues. In this video, you can see adorable giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian sliding, rolling and somersaulting in the snow celebrating "Snow Day". And this is the best thing you'll see today. Monday blues? What are they? You know no Monday blues because you have this video at your disposal. And if that is not it, we bring to you some cute pics, and videos of the furry animals to watch during the lockdown. 9 Interesting Facts All Panda Lovers Should Know.

People also celebrate National Panda Day on March 16 to raise awareness about protecting the animals and their habitats. They are indeed animals sent by God to make our lives better. This video below show two giant pandas enjoying the snow like there's no tomorrow, you have to see this video to believe how adorable it is. The Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute that "is a leader in animal care, science, education, & sustainability", shares the video on Twiiter with caption that reads: "Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!" Giant Pandas Ying Ying and Le Le Mate at Ocean Park in Hong Kong for the First Time, View Pic and Video As They Share an Intimate Moment!

Watch Giant Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian Sliding, Rolling and Summersaulting on 'Snow Day':

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾 . . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

The Smithsonian National Zoo just had an additional member bringing joy to the park workers. 22-year-old Giant panda Mei Xiang recently gave birth to a healthy cub at the Washington zoo. The baby panda arrived on Friday around 6:35 p.m. ET. The zoo to social media letting the world know the happy news. The zoo suspected mom Mei Xiang's pregnancy during an ultrasound about a week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).