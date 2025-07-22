The 34th edition of the Super 1000 event in China, the China Open Badminton 2025, will be held in Changzhou and will feature a plethora of shuttlers from around the world competing for the prestigious men's, women's, and mixed medals across various categories. The China Open Badminton 2025 is part of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 and will be held at Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium between July 22 and 27. Japan Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Crash Out in Second Round After Loss to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Indian Contingent For China Open Badminton 2025

The China Open Badminton 2025 boasts some of the best Indian shuttlers, who will compete in men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles categories. India's top men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will return to action after a poor Japan Open Badminton 2025, much like singles stars like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy.

As many as three — Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Rutaparna-Swetaparna Panda, and Amrthi Pramuthesh-Sonali Singh — women's doubles teams will take the field in Changzhou. India's only participation in mixed doubles will come from Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

China Open Badminton 2025 Details

Tournament China Open Badminton 2025 Duration July 22 - July 27 Time 7:30 AM, 6:40 AM, 4:30 PM, 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar and YouTube

Whe re To Watch Live Telecast Of China Open Badminton 2025 on TV?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a broadcast partner, fans will not be able to find TV telecast viewing options for the China Open Badminton 2025. For the China Open Badminton 2025 Super 1000 tournament live streaming viewing option, scroll down. Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025: India Go Down Fighting in 110–104 Quarterfinal Loss to Japan.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of China Open Badminton 2025?

Star Sports Network holds digital rights to the China Open Badminton 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of the Super 1000 badminton tournament in India, which will require a pass.

However, China Open Badminton 2025 also has an online viewing option on YouTube for free, with BWF TV doing live streaming of the event on their official channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).