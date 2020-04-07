Giant Pandas Ying Ying and Le Le Mate at Ocean Park in Hong Kong for the First Time, View Pic and Video As They Share an Intimate Moment!

Ying Ying and Le Le Mating (Photo Credits: @richardjpyne/ Twitter)

Ocean Park at Hong Kong is currently in a happy mood as they are expecting some baby pandas late this year. Fingers crossed! Their beloved Giant panda pair, Ying Ying and Le Le were spotted successfully mating for the first time on Monday, April 6, 2020. The behaviour of the two 14-year-old pandas is seen as a breakthrough as the pair was reportedly trying for the past ten years. Signs of pregnancy, if any, are expected in late June. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the park was closed for visitors since late January, 2020. The pandas took the opportunity of the empty park, attempted and succeeded in mating. Ocean Park took pictures and videos as they shared an intimate moment and announced their successful mating through Twitter.

Those of you have read on the subject of panda sex will understand why this coitus is so remarkable. Giant pandas generally come together during the mating season, which occurs between mid-February and mid-May. Researchers say that mating is a difficult affair for the giant pandas. Live Science in an article noted that male giant pandas have one of the smallest penises relatively to body size in the animal kingdom.

Another reason why the park is excited because pandas are a vulnerable species. Michael Boos, the park's zoological operations and conservation's executive director was quoted in reports as saying, "Since Ying Ying and Le Le's arrival in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they, unfortunately, have yet to succeed until this year despite years of trial and learning. The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting news for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination."

In 2015, Ying Ying and Le Le joined a national programme in Wolong, Sichuan, the biggest panda reserve in China. Ying was mated with different pandas and also artificially, while Le’s semen was used to fertilise other pandas artificially. Ying was confirmed pregnant, but then miscarried.

The park would closely monitor Ying’s hormonal levels and behavioural changes as the maturation period for giant pandas reportedly ranges between 72 and 324 days. The pregnancy can only be confirmed through an ultrasound scan 14 to 17 days before birth. Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope the pair bless the park and the rest of us with cute cubs.