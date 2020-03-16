Happy National Panda Day 2020: 9 Interesting Facts All Panda Lovers Should Know

Panda (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy National Panda Day 2020: Who doesn’t love Pandas? One of the cutest, and also the endangered species, around the world, Pandas are one of the most adorable animals on the planet. National Panda Day 2020, also observed as World Panda Day, is celebrated on March 16. The day is observed to raise awareness of the dwindling numbers of Pandas in the world. As World Panda Day nears, we share light on some of the interesting facts about Panda. If you are a panda lover too, brace yourselves for some less-known things about these adorable animals. National Panda Day 2020 Date: Know Significance Behind the Celebration of Panda Day.

On this day, animal lovers and environmental conservationists gather and participate in activities that are related to restoring and protecting the habitat of Pandas and improving their current situation. On this National Panda Day, we at LatestLY, bring you a list of interesting facts about Panda which you would have had never heard before

1. It is a known fact that Pandas are excellent climbers, but not many people know that they can climb trees from being 5-7 months old.

2. Pandas look cute all furry, and in black and white, but this isn’t their natural colour. It is a little-known fact that Pandas when they are born, are fur-less, pink and blind.

3. Not many people know that Pandas spend over 12-16 hours a day for eating – the rest, they spend them sleeping.

4. If speaking about hours of eating, surprised you, brace for another one. Pandas can eat 12-38 kgs of bamboo… wait for it… per day.

5. If this doesn’t surprise you, then here’s one more—pandas poop more than 25 kilograms per day.

6. Pandas are omnivores animals; however, 99% of their diet constitutes of bamboo. They do sharp teeth and digestive tract of carnivores, but they eat bamboo mostly.

7. Pandas are not fond of living together. They live away from their families. Except living together during their mating season, both female and male Pandas love to live alone.

8. It is a little-known fact that Pandas have six toes. They have an extra digit on the heels on their paws which helps them grip their food (bamboo) better.

9. As per a recent survey, there are over 1,864 Pandas only left in the world.

Pandas are one of the most endangered species in the world. On the occasion of National Panda Day, activists organise campaigns and events around the world. As March 16 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Panda Day 2020”, and hope you enjoyed reading the above-mentioned interesting facts about Pandas.