National Panda Day 2020 Date: Know Significance Behind the Celebration of Panda Day

Pandas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pandas- they are cutest most adorable creatures that everyone around the world will fall in love with. Whether you are an animal person or not, you cannot help but smile at the adorable Panda videos that spam our social media timelines. Native to China, the panda bear has been struggling to survive through the prevalent deforestation. They have been declared as vulnerable species, and as much as we love these lovable mammals, it is extremely important to raise awareness about the safety, security and conservation of Pandas. National Panda Day is a day dedicated to just that. Celebrated on March 16, National Panda Day serves as a reminder for us to address the issues that threaten the peaceful existence of these dear bears. Moscow Zoo Panda Dindin Delightfully Eats Arms and Nose of Snowman, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

When is Panda Day celebrated

As highlighted, Panda Day is celebrated on March 16. The celebration is mainly prevalent in China but is also commemorated by animal lovers across the world.

Why is Panda Day celebrated?

Like most other observances, the main motivation behind this celebration is to raise awareness about the importance of Pandas in our society and ways and means of saving them from extinction. In fact, Pandas are one of the few creatures that boast of a success story of sorts. Once an endangered species, the Panda population received a much-anticipated boost in recent times to enter its current vulnerable state. With continued education and proper handling and raising of these mammals, this day can merely turn into a celebration of these captivating bears that can instantly turn our mood around.

While bears are often known to be carnivorous mammals, Pandas are folivore, which means that they predominantly survive on leaves. Bamboo shoots and leaves make up more than 99% of the Panda’s diet, and they may occasionally eat other tubers and grass. National Panda Day celebration revolves around turning our attention towards the need to save forests and promote a habitual environment for the safety and security of these endearing mammals.

While animal feeders, trainers, doctors and activists have all been tirelessly working to solve this problem, opening new conversations and increasing awareness about this issue cannot do any harm. So this National Panda Day spread the news about the actual situation of Pandas in the world and highlight why we need to act now, to save these vulnerable and cute little mammals. Happy Panda Day!