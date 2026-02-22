India A Women vs Bangladesh Women A Live Streaming: The final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is set for today, Sunday, 22 February, as India A prepares to defend its title against a dominant Bangladesh A. The match is being held at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, which has served as the neutral host for this year’s tournament. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 22.

India A, led by Radha Yadav, entered the tournament as the defending champions but faced an early setback with a loss to the UAE in their opening group match. However, the team recovered with clinical victories over Pakistan A and Nepal. In the semi-finals, they secured their place in the summit clash by defeating Sri Lanka A by seven wickets, powered by a disciplined bowling performance from Tanuja Kanwer.

Bangladesh A reaches the final with a perfect record. They topped Group B and maintained their momentum in the semi-finals, where they overcame Pakistan A by 54 runs. Their campaign has been defined by the consistent form of captain Fahima Khatun and a bowling unit that has proven difficult to break down throughout the tournament.

India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women Match Schedule and Venue

The final is a repeat of the 2023 inaugural edition, where India A emerged victorious. Both teams will be looking to establish dominance in what is becoming a significant rivalry in the developmental tiers of Asian women’s cricket.

Event Details Match India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women (Final) Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Time 12:30 PM IST (07:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM Local) Venue Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand

India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the final across multiple platforms. The Sony Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the tournament.

Television: The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu).

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the game live via the Sony LIV app and website. A premium subscription is generally required to access live sports content.

India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women Squads

India A: Radha Yadav (c), Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis, Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Humairaa Kaazi, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma.

Bangladesh A: Fahima Khatun (c), Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Taj Nehar, Jannatul Ferdus, Sadia Akter, Sarmin Sultana, Ishma Tanjim, Shorifa Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Lata Mondal, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Farjana Easmin, Fatema Jahan Sonia.

