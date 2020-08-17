What's worse than spotting a snake? Spotting it in the toilet commode! A fearful thought that may have crossed many minds, came true for one person in west Texas recently. CBS Meteorologist Payton Malone posted a video captured by his friend which shows a snake in the toilet and someone trying to get it out using a golf club. The video is hardly 30 seconds but it has given the creeps to everyone on social media. Crossing over a million views, it has freaked out people that their nightmarish scene can come true. Many who have experienced the same thing in their know or in their own homes have shared the stories in the comments. Cobra At Home! Bengaluru Man Wakes Up To Find Gigantic Snake in Toilet Bowl; Watch Video.

Payton Malone called it his irrational fear to find snakes in the toilet but it turned out to be true when a friend sent him a video. The video shows the rat snake hiding into the toilet and someone trying to take it out using a golf club. The video has scared many others who commented they have had the same fears. Some others have commented on how they have experienced something similar in their lives and how it still scares them. This reminds us of an incident from Australia, where a woman was bitten on her butt by a python that hid in her commode!

A lot of people are scared and have commented how this video only adds on to their fears. Many have already encountered a similar situation and still creeped out by the incident.

