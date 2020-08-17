What's worse than spotting a snake? Spotting it in the toilet commode! A fearful thought that may have crossed many minds, came true for one person in west Texas recently. CBS Meteorologist Payton Malone posted a video captured by his friend which shows a snake in the toilet and someone trying to get it out using a golf club. The video is hardly 30 seconds but it has given the creeps to everyone on social media. Crossing over a million views, it has freaked out people that their nightmarish scene can come true. Many who have experienced the same thing in their know or in their own homes have shared the stories in the comments. Cobra At Home! Bengaluru Man Wakes Up To Find Gigantic Snake in Toilet Bowl; Watch Video.

Payton Malone called it his irrational fear to find snakes in the toilet but it turned out to be true when a friend sent him a video. The video shows the rat snake hiding into the toilet and someone trying to take it out using a golf club. The video has scared many others who commented they have had the same fears. Some others have commented on how they have experienced something similar in their lives and how it still scares them. This reminds us of an incident from Australia, where a woman was bitten on her butt by a python that hid in her commode!

Check The Video Here:

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

Check Some Reactions of Other People Who Have Found Snakes in Toilet:

This happened to me once at my parents' farmhouse with a very long black snake that came in via their septic tank. We noticed it (in a third floor toilet!) immediately *after* I had been sitting on it to do my business. I swear I still have mild PTSD over this incident. — Jaime Pruitt (@jpru76) August 17, 2020

When I was a little kid in north Texas a Cottonmouth came up through our neighbors drain in the bathtub during the wife’s shower. — Different day, same quarantine (@AnthonyMac001) August 16, 2020

This same thing happened to my half-sister when she was living in Texas. She told me about it when I was 12. I’ve never looked at toilets the same since. And if I’m ever in Texas, and have to poop, I’m just going to hold in until Nee Mexico. Screw that mess!! — Germinator (@johngermany) August 16, 2020

This happened to my grandmother. My Mom found one in her bathroom sink. And, it happened to a friend of mine. I carried the snake outdoors on a broom handle for her. Later wondered what in H*ll I was thinking. I'm terrified of snakes, but apparently it's worse for her. — 🇺🇸 Brenda Stratton - #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 (@BrendaStratton) August 17, 2020

why's there a pipe at the front? where is it coming from..... not seen a toilet like that — Paul (@paulgmfe) August 16, 2020

This is another one I didn’t think happened until I saw it. pic.twitter.com/YgXbgVnQsX — Zack Barnes (@The_Zack_Barnes) August 16, 2020

A lot of people are scared and have commented how this video only adds on to their fears. Many have already encountered a similar situation and still creeped out by the incident.

