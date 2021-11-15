Mumbai, November 15: Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the world'smost expensive water bottle, costs for over Rs 44 lakh. It was recorded in the Guinness books as the most expensive water bottle in 2010. One of the reasons for its price was its packaging. The 750 ml bottle is made of solid 24-carat gold. World's Billionaries, including Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, reportedly drinks the world's most expensive water.

As per reports, the water bottle is pricey because 5 grams of 23 karat gold is mixed in the water. The metal reportedly adds alkalinity to the water. As per the business website, Moneyinc.com, Every single bottle of Acqua di Cristallo contains water from three points on the earth. French Fries for $200: World’s Most Expensive Fries Are Cooked in Pure Goose Fat and Topped Off With Edible Gold Dust (Watch Video).

Price of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani:

The most expensive bottled water is Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, which costs $60,000 for a 750ml bottle. pic.twitter.com/Fm2r7ByIoa — SERIOUSLY STRANGE (@SeriousStrange) June 4, 2015

One art of the water is sourced from springs in France, while the other part is sourced from springs in Fiji, and the third part of the water in every bottle is sourced from glaciers in Iceland, reported the website. The water of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani provides more energy than the average drinking water. Gold Vada Pav! Dubai Serves World's First 22K Gold Plated Vada Pav At A Whopping Price (Watch Video).

Fernando Altamirano designed Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani. Altamirano has also designed another world's most expensive bottle. It is filled with the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac. Apart from Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani and Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac, another expensive bottle in the world is - Kona Nigari, USD 402-per-bottle from Japan. The water of Kona Nigari is collected from a spring 2,000 meters under the sea off of the coast of Hawaii island.

