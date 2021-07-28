The world's most expensive french fries are found at a restaurant named Serendipity 3 in New York, USA. The fries, cooked in pure goose fat, costs a whopping $200. The restaurant is located at Manhattan's Upper East Side, where a $200 plate of french fries stretches the definition of haute cuisine. The restaurant claims to hold world records for the most expensive burger ($295) and ice cream sundae ($1,000), a report by Reuters stated.

