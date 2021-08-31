Mumbai's most-loved and favourite snack 'Vada Pav' shows its magic on the streets of Dubai. Regarded as the world's first 22K gold plated vada pav, this dish is made of truffle butter and cheese. The mouth-watering Vada is covered with 22K Gold Sheets and costs a whooping AED 100 (roughly around INR 2,000).

World's First 22K Gold Plated 'Vada Pav'

#Gold_Vada_Paav This is what's wrong with the world: too many rebels without a cause. pic.twitter.com/JKeKsgOLEo — Masarat Daud (@masarat) August 30, 2021

