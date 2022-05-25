Ever had your Instagram blocked? You might opt for many ways but definitely not having sex with the Meta employees to get your Instagram page unblocked. BUT a XXX website OnlyFans creator revealed in a podcast that she had sex with some people working at Instagram to get her account back. Kitty Lixo said she learned about the review process and her friend told her which department works this process. Kitty learned that when an account is closed, it is reviewed by the Integrity Department and said that the next time her Instagram account was blocked, she checked all the Instagram connections of that friend and looked for people who work in Instagram's Integrity Department. She revealed that she texted everyone and asked them to return her account, however, her message went unnoticed. But Kitty didn't stop there; She tracked them down on Instagram and then stalked everyone from her backup account. She said that she only met a few people because there are very few people from the Asian community in Los Angeles. So when she met them, had sex with two people, and had her account restored two or three times.

Who is Kitty Lixo?

Kitty Lixo is known to be a popular and sexy XXX OnlyFans content creator. Kitty Lixo had her XXX video leaked earlier and then became famous. However, she was put on the map after she began making headlines for sleeping with Meta employees to get her Instagram account back.

Kitty Lixo Admitting She Had Sex with Meta Employees to Get Instagram Page Unblocked:

Only fans model Kitty Lixo had her Instagram deleted - so she started messaging Facebook / Meta employees in the company’s integrity department on LinkedIn and hooking up with them until one finally gave her her account back pic.twitter.com/XRoNOnni0O — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) May 19, 2022

OnlyFans is a platform where you subscribe to watch XXX content created by many social media influencers, porn stars and celebrities. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. The site charges between Rs 400 to Rs 4000 per month from its members. XXX pornography is not prohibited on this platform. You can also post nude movies here. As a result, many adult movie stars are independently selling their movies and photos through this platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).