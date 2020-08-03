Do you wonder what websites people visit more? You'll be shocked to know that more people visit websites like XVideos, Pornhub and xnxx.com than the Amazon and Netflix every month! While so many people Netflix and chill, there are more people who visit XVideos, Pornhub and xnxx.com according to a new report. The Fast Hosts reports that ranks the most visited websites revealed that contrary to what many people may think people visit porn sites more than Netflix and Amazon.

XVideos, Pornhub and xnxx.com have made it to the top 10 list of websites. XVideos receives an average of over 3.142 billion visits each month and ranks at number eight on the list. Pornhub, in comparison, is ranked at number 10 on the list and it gets 2.848 billion visits, xnxx.com, is just behind Pornhub in 11th and it gets an average of 2.404 billion visits. These three porn sites receive the maximum number of visits every month beating Amazon that stands 12th with 2.292 billion and Netflix in 13th position with 2.211 billion average visits each month.

Google was ranked as the most visited site in the world (of course) as it gets 78.552 billion visits on average each month. This is said to be 10 times more than the entire population on the planet as per extra.ie. Then come the social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Makes sense! Many people are on these social media platforms. Chinese search engine Baidu.com comes in at number four.

