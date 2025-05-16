Alright, let’s take a moment and think about manhole covers. Yes, the circular ones that silently lurk on every street corner, waiting for you to step on them—usually just when you're trying to dodge that one car honking at you for no reason. But have you ever wondered why these covers are always round? No, seriously, think about it. Who was the genius that decided that a circle was the right shape? Why not square? Or better yet, triangular? Or why not make them shaped like a dosa or a vada? Why Does Watching Someone Else Yawn Make You Want To Yawn Too? Is It Contagious? Let’s Decode.

Why Are Manhole Covers Round?

Here's the deal: there's a very logical reason behind the round shape. You know, "engineered by people who actually thought about it" logic. Round manhole covers, unlike their angular cousins, can't fall through the hole. That's right—if you toss a square or rectangular cover into a hole, it could easily fall through if it's not aligned correctly. A round cover? It'll always stay put, no matter how you place it. It's like that one dependable friend who shows up at every event and never backs out. Reliable. And trust me, when it comes to things as serious as preventing you from falling into an open sewer (yes, let's not forget the dark side of these innocent covers), reliability is everything.

But, wait—this is where things get spicy. We all know India’s street infrastructure, especially Mumbai can be, well, let’s call it "creative" at best. Potholes, cracked roads, random cows blocking the path, and don't even get me started on the adventure that is driving through Mumbai's traffic- Manhole covers do stand out!

Now, in all fairness, there’s one more reason for this perfectly circular choice: it’s cheap. I mean, why overcomplicate things when the round shape works perfectly? Simple, easy, and no one wants to deal with redesigning all those covers just because we want some excitement. So next time you find yourself walking over one of these perfect circles, give a little nod of appreciation. In a world full of unpredictability, sometimes, it’s nice to know some things stay round—literally.

