"Why Are You Dressed Like That?" Family Dinner funny memes and jokes have taken over social media and it is the most hilarious thing! This new trend includes joking around the people who give a surprising appearance at family dinner tables. This Twitter trend churns memes out of the traditional extended family, surprised by the appearance of a relative they rarely see and since it is Twitter, memers have gone far and beyond to look for funniest characters to include in this meme trend. Post a Picture Of... Instagram Trend Has Resulted in Funny Memes on Twitter: Netizens Bored of The Latest Challenge Respond With Hilarious Reactions and Jokes.

The format consists of two images and while the first one displays a simple family dinner pic with the text "Why are you dressed like that" the second image, usually of someone totally unexpected, in a costume captioned with "like what?". It is said that it all started on December 15th, 2020 after a Twitter user nternetgirl tweeted the earliest known version of the meme after which it turned into a trend. It featured a family asking the question to a character straight from the horror movies with a body like a corpse, low-polygonal with grey skin and black eyes. A pic of her seated at a booth in a restaurant was merged with a family having dinner who ask "why are you dressed like that" and the scary woman says "like what?"

Check out 'Why Are You Dressed like That?' Family Dinner Funny Memes:

“why are you dressed like that ?” “like what ?” pic.twitter.com/hC5EUYZmJq — Kuma. (@kangou_dougou) December 27, 2020

“why are you dressed like that?” “like what” pic.twitter.com/FeX1BrnH1a — Eva Beylin (@evabeylin) December 27, 2020

“Why are you “Like what?” dressed like that?” pic.twitter.com/Trez1nB36f — Carolyn Page (@jacuzzitubbs) December 27, 2020

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/fvW4P4SFD1 — David Ligon (@VanLigon) December 27, 2020

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/Y7OkrmPzPi — 🦇 ana mol crossing 🦇 (@pitayaq) December 27, 2020

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/oPBYuA1zcs — NR (@NayabPokiri) December 27, 2020

“why are you “like what?” dressed like that?” pic.twitter.com/ZnhRYD0INW — mogultwt central 🎲 (@mogultwt) December 27, 2020

The format fits perfectly well in the Christmas & holiday season. Christmas and new year see families come together and often also includes relatives you rarely see or people who are anti-social.

