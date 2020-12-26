If you have opened your Instagram in the last couple of days, you'd have seen people's stories full of pictures, that their followers asked them to post. A new trend of "Post a Picture Of..." is running on the photo-sharing application and those who are at the receiving end of these pictures seem to be tired already. The 'Post a Pic' Challenge has become the target of several funny memes and jokes on social media in return. As people participate and post pictures of things, people, travel destinations and all that on their stories, others are simply bored of seeing it all. The Post a Picture of trend is now the latest meme.

As we wind up 2020, there are some trends that come up every year end. This 'Post a pic' seems to be one of those. On similar lines, we had seen the 10 year challenge, where people posted their pictures from a decade ago. The latest one does not have any theme but with the Ask me Anything Instagram dialogue box, people are asking their followers, what pictures they'd want to see. So most people are carrying it out on their stories and for those who are just swiping through them all are tired. So it has become a target of latest memes and jokes on Twitter. Earlier, people joked on the 'O Pata Nahi ji Konsa Nasha Karta Hai' lyrics by Harrdy Sandhu.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on 'Post a Picture Of...' Trend:

Deleting The App

If I see one more “post a picture of” on instagram stories I’m deleting the app — Natalie (@malfoofeh) December 24, 2020

Instagram These Days

Opens instagram “ Post a picture of “ “ Post a picture of “ “ Post a picture of “ “ Post a picture of “ “ Post a picture of “ pic.twitter.com/PIg3hHV2Q6 — 🎄❄️ Super ⚡️Santa Codes 🎅🏾 𐂂 (@KyealLawrence) December 24, 2020

Reaction to All The Pics

If I see another “post a picture of” on my Instagram story feed... pic.twitter.com/9XxINDUOhf — Pablo (@CruzPablo101) December 25, 2020

Cancel Them

Cancel all the people who are doing the “post a picture of...” on Instagram — Tyler Sorensen (@tylersorensen20) December 24, 2020

LOL, Boys Too

Straight line: ______________________________________ Dashed line: ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Girls putting “post a picture of” on their Instagram stories: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - — JD (@jdsnover__) December 24, 2020

Yes

No one: Stories on Instagram rn: post a picture of.... — fahira ornella (@OrnellaFahira) December 24, 2020

Now That's a Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADI GAIKAR (@memelordadi)

Don't Care

When people post “post a picture of...” on their Instagram story pic.twitter.com/zDa6pin34I — david (@dax1dx) December 24, 2020

If you too are tired of watching through these stories of pictures then share these memes as your Instagram stories instead and probably some of them may get a hint. You could also reply with these memes when you see that question next. Or just enjoy ignoring them all.

