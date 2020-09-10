The whole coronavirus pandemic has hardly brought us any good news, but amid the lockdown, the money gods changed the life of this 51-year-old man who found an antique teapot worth around 95 lakh. He found it accidentally while he was cleaning his house in Lockdown and he was picking out old items that had not been picked up for years and divide them into necessary and unnecessary things. He then found a teapot which he had no idea would change his life. The unique item worth about $ 100,000, or $ 95 lakh was just lying around in his house. Initially, he did not know the true value of that tea-pot. He even thought he could give it to charity. He had that teapot in the dust on the porch from a very long time but had no idea a mere teapot can give him a heavenly life. Lucky Teenage Father Wins £120,000 With His First Ever Lottery Ticket! (Watch Video)

The man decided to take it to an expert at an auction house to first find out its true value as soon as he saw it in the parapet. There he discovered that the 15cm wide teapot dates back to the Qianlong period between 1735 and 1799. He also discovered that it was a rare imperial Beijing-enamel wine eve. The man could not believe it when it was told that its current value was $ 100,000. Charles Hanson of the Hanson Auctioneers said that evers and teapots were considered fashionable items during the Qianlong period. He believes the tea bottle, discovered by a 51-year-old man, may have been handled by Emperor Qianlong.

Some people are just blessed with luck. A few months ago, a woman from North Sydney had purchased a ticket while holidaying in Sussex Inlet, the City of Shoalhaven. After two days on July 7, she found that she had a woman the ticket. The woman whose name has not been revealed won $50 million jackpot in Oz Lotto Draw 1377. It was the first time she bought the lottery ticket and won also. She said she bought the ticket as it "was a bit of fun".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).