A Sydney woman simply cannot believe her luck that got a big lottery. The woman from North Sydney had purchased a ticket the ticket while holidaying in Sussex Inlet, the City of Shoalhaven. After two days on July 7, she found that she had a woman the ticket. The woman whose name has not been revealed won $50 million jackpot in Oz Lotto Draw 1377. It was the first time she bought the lottery ticket and won also. She said she bought the ticket as it "was a bit of fun". Lucky Teenage Father Wins £120,000 With His First Ever Lottery Ticket! (Watch Video)

On discovering that she woman the exorbitant amount, she reacted saying, "I can't believe it. I'm shaking. Jesus Christ. This is incredible. Oh my god. I'm shocked, so shocked. My heart is beating so hard, I'm pacing around. I feel like I could have a heart attack!" She added, "I’ve never played Oz Lotto before. I walked past the newsagency and thought it would be a bit of fun to enter." Italy Man Wins Record Lottery Jackpot of 209 Million Euros.

The woman said that despite winning the huge amount she plans to work. She said, "I will definitely keep working, but oh my goodness, I just don't know. I am still just so shocked. I think I will be so shocked for a long time." On asking how she is planning to spend the money, she said that she has no idea about it and laughed. The woman is the tenth person to claim a division one prize in 2020. Tuesday's draw created a total of 925,102 prizes other than the top spot throughout the divisions, which is a prize pool of $18.6 million.

