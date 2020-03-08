Women's Day 2020 Special: Differently-Abled Woman Holds World Record For Lifting Heavy Jars Using Finger Tips, Proves 'Nothing is Impossible'

Lifting Heavy Jars Using Finger Tips (Photo CRedits: ANI)

Kochi, March 8: A differently-abled woman from Kerala's Kochi has the honour of possessing a rather quirky world record. As the nation celebrates the International Women's Day, ANI took the opportunity to highlight the achievement of Anju Rani Joy, who is a wheelchair-bound world record holder in jar lifting. Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020: From Mann Kaur to Arfa Jan And Bina Devi, Full List of Females Who Received The Honour on International Women's Day.

The lady has the unique talent of lifting heavy jars with the tips of her index fingers.T alking about her inspiring journey, Anju Rani said that "I felt sad that I was different but then I thought about my future & that's how things started to change."She found her calling in the art of jar lifting and now she has proved to everyone that "nothing is impossible".