Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020: From Mann Kaur to Arfa Jan And Bina Devi, Full List of Females Who Received The Honour on International Women's Day

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 awardees (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to 15 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment. Mann Kaur, the 104-year-old athlete who has bagged over 30 medals, and Bina Devi, who is popularly known as 'Mushroom Mahila', are among awardees of 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'. Below is the full list of winners. Happy International Women's Day 2020 Messages For Your BFFs: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Instagram Quotes and SMS to Send Women's Day Wishes.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020: Full List of Awardees

Bina Devi

Arfa Jan

Chami Murum

Kalavati Devi

Kaushiki Chakroborty

Nilza Wangmo

Mohana Jitarwal

Avani Chaturvedi

Bhawana Kanth

Mann Kaur

Padala Bhudevi

Rashmi Urdhwareshe

Tashi Malik

Nungshi Malik

Karthyayini Amma

In his message on International Women's Day, President Kovind said everyone should pledge to ensure safety and respect for women so that they can move forward in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to help forge a gender-equal world, celebrate women's achievements and their increasing visibility in every sphere of life.