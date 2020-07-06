World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7 annually to celebrate the sweet delights that are loved and eaten by people across the globe. While the day is internationally observed on July 7, some countries observe it on different days across the globe. Some of the primary types of chocolates include milk chocolates, white chocolates, hot chocolates and many in the form of brownies and others. Ghana in West Africa is the second-largest producer of cocoa. There are an estimated 1.5 million cocoa farms in West Africa. On World Chocolate Day 2020, we bring to you some interesting facts about chocolate to share with your loved ones. World Chocolate Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Here’s Why July 7 Celebrates the Sweet Delight, an Instant Mood Enhancer!

Chocolate is quite loved across the globe and people consume it on a regular basis. While chocolate is widely eaten, cocoa farms are under the threat of global warming. There is a fear that in the near future there will be a shortage of chocolates. Meanwhile, here are some facts from history to read upon on World Chocolate Day 2020. World Chocolate Day 2020: From White Chocolate to Dark Chocolate, 6 Different Types of Chocolates to Delight Your Taste Buds!

Chocolate is made from cocoa beans of Theobroma cacao, the best-known species of the genus, is used for making chocolate.

Theobroma Cacao means “food of the gods.” Carolus Linnaeus, the father of plant taxonomy, named it.

It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate and each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.

According to multiple types of research, chocolate can be eaten as part of a balanced, heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

It takes two to four days to make a single-serving chocolate bar.

The Aztecs loved the cacao bean so highly that they once used it as currency.

The Fry and Sons shop made what they called “eating chocolate” in 1847 by mixing cocoa butter, sugar, and chocolate liquor.

Cocoa and cacao are the same things. The words are interchangeable! It’s all one bean.

Chocolate is the only edible substance to melt around 93° F, just below the human body temperature. That’s why chocolate melts so easily on your tongue.

Often restaurants make delicious chocolate desserts to celebrate the day. People also share chocolates with their friends and family on this day. You can share pictures of chocolates with their hashtag #WorldChocolateDay. Some also conduct a chocolate tasting party to celebrate the day. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Chocolate Day!

