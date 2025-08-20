Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha and the beginning of the 10-day Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is incomplete without modak, the sweet dumpling believed to be Bappa’s favourite. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi holds great significance in Hinduism as it is the birth anniversary of the elephant-headed God. Lord Ganesh is also revered as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Hence, Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Here's a list of different types of Modak for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, from traditional Ukadiche Modak to rich Dry Fruit Modak. Explore different varieties of Modak to prepare and offer to Lord Ganesha this Ganeshotsav.

Modak holds special significance in Ganesh Chaturthi as it is considered Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet, symbolising prosperity, wisdom, and spiritual knowledge. Traditionally offered during the Ganesh aarti, modaks come in many varieties today, ranging from the classic steamed version to innovative chocolate flavours. Here are four popular types of modaks you can prepare this festive season.

1. Ukadiche Modak

Ukadiche Modak is the most traditional variety, especially in Maharashtra. These soft dumplings are filled with coconut and jaggery. The key ingredients include rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom and ghee. Steamed for a melt-in-the-mouth texture and a fragrant coconut-jaggery filling.

Watch Ukadiche Modak Recipe Video:

2. Fried Modak

This crispy version uses wheat flour or maida for the outer layer, deep-fried to golden perfection. The Key ingredients include wheat flour/maida, coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits. This type of modak has a longer shelf life compared to steamed Modaks, making them ideal for gifting or storing.

Watch Fried Modak Recipe Video:

3. Chocolate Modak

A modern twist for kids and chocolate lovers. Cocoa powder or melted chocolate is used in the dough or filling. The key ingredients include milk powder, cocoa powder/melted chocolate, condensed milk, and butter. No steaming is required for chocolate modak; easy to make and a hit with the younger crowd.

Watch Chocolate Modak Recipe Video:

4. Dry Fruit Modak

A rich, energy-packed variety made entirely from dry fruits and nuts, with no added sugar. The key ingredients are almonds, cashews, pistachios, dates, figs, and ghee. The key highlight of this type of modak is that it is naturally sweet and healthy, perfect for those avoiding refined sugar.

Watch Dry Fruit Modak Recipe Video:

This Ganesh Chaturthi, serve these various types of modaks fresh during the puja and prepare a mix of traditional and modern flavours to delight every member of the family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to all!

