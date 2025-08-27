Ganesh Festival 2025 is here. This annual observance is a highly anticipated time for devotees of Lord Ganpati. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 starts on August 27. On this occasion, people often prepare various special delicacies to appease Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Whether you bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha or simply seek his blessings by visiting Ganpati pandals, making special Ganesh Prasad items is an integral part of the celebration. Of all the special dishes that are made, one delicious staple has always been Modaks. Whether you go for the traditional Ukadiche Modak or the more newer modak pedas, preparing these scrumptious prasad items adds to the sweetness of the festivities. Here are the top five modak recipes that you can prepare on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

1. Ukadiche Modak

Ukadiche Modak is the traditional steamed modaks that is made with rice flour, jaggery and coconuts. This essential Ganesh Chaturthi delicacy is often considered to be one of the hardest recipes to ace and this guide is sure to help you achieve this feat.

Watch Recipe Video of Ukadiche Modak:

2. Milk Modak

One thing that makes the preparation of Ukadiche Modak a challenge is the sheer amount of time that it requires. This easy and quick milk modak is a great alternative that you can make at home, without too much hassle.

Watch Recipe Video of Milk Modak:

3. Mawa Modak

Mawa Modak has been an easy alternative to Ukhadiche Modak that we usually buy from the local stores. However this simple to follow recipe shows how we can make this delicious treat at home with ease.

Watch Recipe Video of Mawa Modak:

4. Diet Modaks

Festive times often stand as a challenge against our valiant attempts to stick to diets and eating healthy. This easy to follow recipe gives you an alternative where you can have the best of modaks and health. With three different variations of health-conscious modak recipes, this is sure to be a popular choice this year.

Watch Recipe Video of Diet Modaks:

5. Aata Chocolate Modak

This unique and delicious treat is an unconventional way of indulging in your love for chocolates while also offering it as a prasad for Lord Ganesha.

Watch Recipe Video of Aata Chocolate Modak:

We hope that these delicious recipes help to add to the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganesh Festival celebrations that follow. We hope that this festival brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserves.

