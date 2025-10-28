National Chocolate Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on October 28. This day celebrates one of the world’s most beloved treats, i.e., chocolates and is dedicated to indulging in and appreciating everything made from chocolate, from creamy bars and truffles to cakes, cookies, and hot cocoa. Whether enjoyed as a simple bar or a chocolate dessert, this day reminds everyone that a little chocolate can make life a lot sweeter! National Chocolate Day 2025 in the US falls on Tuesday, October 28. In this article, let’s know more about National Chocolate Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual US event. National Chocolate Day: Did You Know It Takes 400 Cocoa Beans to Make One Pound of Chocolate? Know Interesting Facts About This Sweet Delight.

National Chocolate Day 2025 Date

National Chocolate Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, October 28.

National Chocolate Day History

The origins of National Chocolate Day in the United States are not known, however, the celebration is said to have grown out of Americans’ long-standing love with chocolate. As per some historical records, chocolate first became popular in the US during the 18th and 19th centuries, when European settlers brought cocoa-based recipes from abroad. By the early 1900s, American companies like Hershey’s and Mars revolutionized chocolate production, making it affordable and accessible to everyone. Chocolate Day 2025 Recipes: From Chocolate Fondues to Brownies, Celebrate the Love for Sweetness With These Easy and Delicious Desserts (Watch Videos).

National Chocolate Day is widely observed on October 28, though there are other chocolate-related days throughout the year, such as World Chocolate Day on July 7 and International Chocolate Day on September 13. These multiple observances reflect how deeply chocolate is embedded in American culture.

National Chocolate Day Significance

National Chocolate Day aims to recognise not just the deliciousness of the chocolates, but also its cultural and economic importance. Today, it continues to be a sweet occasion to celebrate the nation’s enduring love for chocolate in all its forms. National Chocolate Day also celebrates the rich history of chocolate, which dates back to ancient Mesoamerican civilisations where cacao was valued as a divine gift and even used as currency.

National Chocolate Day also honours and recognises the artistry and craftsmanship of chocolate makers and the global significance of the cocoa industry. On this day, many bakeries, cafes, and brands offer special promotions and treats to mark the occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).