Every year World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 dedicating the day to the postal services, however, amid the pandemic, it becomes important now more than an effort to appreciate the tireless efforts of the postal service workers. The day was first declared at the 1969 UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan when the proposal was submitted by Shri Anand Mohan Narula, a member of the Indian delegation. Ever since then, World Post Day has been celebrated all over the world to highlight the importance of postal services. Netizens are taking to Twitter to share HD images, posts, greetings and wishes to celebrate the. The UN Secretary-General sent across a message for the tireless workers that goes: "On World Post Day, I thank postal workers and postal operators for your efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations will continue to build on our partnership with you and the Universal Postal Union in our efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

On this day the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern is celebrated and it sees countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations. Take a look at some of the best wishes, greetings, HD images, posts, GIFs, images and statuses shared by netizens online:

On #WorldPostDay, I want to congratulate all the employees of @IndiaPostOffice- the largest postal network in the world, for their stellar service to citizens even during pandemic. My tribute to those employees who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/9q5br2GdEs — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 9, 2020

Happy World Post Day

Ahead of #WorldPostDay, we have a very important message from your friendly local mail carrier. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUIsqzXJc5 — PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) October 8, 2020

The UN Says Thank You!

The #COVID19 pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives, testing us all. I offer my sincere thanks to the world’s postal workers who have continued to deliver during days of trial & challenge. --@antonioguterres on Friday's #WorldPostDay. https://t.co/xy2YnuaTfC pic.twitter.com/3k1rGbnBuL — United Nations (@UN) October 9, 2020

Dakiya Daak Laya

"डाकिया डाक लाया" The importance of Post, post offices & Postmen can be very well understood by our generation. Even during today's time post is one of the irreplaceable source of communication. Saluting post offices & postmen for rendering their 100% service on #WorldPostDay — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 9, 2020

Did You Know?

#DidYouKnow The first post office in India was established by the East India Company in 1774 in #Kolkata! The post office charged two annas per 100 miles! However, the construction of the majestic structure started in 1864 & was completed in 1868.#WorldPostDay pic.twitter.com/J0BLKdfwiZ — AncientHistory (@VisionHistory) October 9, 2020

Celebrations

Congratulations to @IndiaPostOffice for consistently undertaking new initiatives for the betterment of Dak Sevaks across the country. On #WorldPostDay, we applaud their efforts that have successfully certified 1,70,000 Dak Sewaks across 2L villages under RPL program of #PMKVY. pic.twitter.com/2V4RjaKkgE — Skill India (@MSDESkillIndia) October 9, 2020

According to the UN, In 2015 countries all over the world committed themselves to work together and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The idea is to end extreme poverty and hunger, fight inequality and injustice, and take action to reverse climate change - to name just some of these 17 agreed new Goals. Playing its part in this global effort, the Post today has a more relevant role than ever by providing infrastructure for development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).