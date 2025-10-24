United Nations Day is an annual commemorative day that marks the official creation of the United Nations on October 24, 1945. United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. This year, United Nations Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 24. Each year, United Nations Day is celebrated with a special theme that highlights the UN’s ongoing priorities and goals. The theme of United Nations Day 2025 has not yet been announced.

In 1971, the General Assembly recommended that member states observe it as a public holiday. This annual event celebrates the organisation’s efforts in promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development across the world. United Nations Day Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy UN Day To Commemorate the Official Creation of United Nations

United Nations Day 2025 Date

United Nations Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 24.

United Nations Day History

In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared October 24, the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations. This day was created to be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work.

This annual event celebrates the organisation’s efforts in promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development across the world. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a further resolution (United Nations Resolution 2782) declaring that United Nations Day will be an international observance or international holiday and recommended that it should be observed as a public holiday by United Nations member states.

United Nations Day Significance

UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. This annual event celebrates the UN’s efforts in promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development across the world. This day has traditionally been marked throughout the world with meetings, discussions and exhibits about the achievements and goals of the organization.

On this day, member nations hold events such as seminars, cultural performances, exhibitions, and flag-raising ceremonies to promote awareness about the organization’s work and mission. In this article, let’s know more about the United Nations Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).