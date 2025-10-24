World Development Information Day is observed every year on October 24 around the globe. The main aim of this annual observance is to draw global attention to development challenges and to highlight the importance of sharing information and technology to promote sustainable growth and bridge gaps between developed and developing nations. World Development Information Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 24.

World Development Information Day 2025 falls on the same day as United Nations Day. In this article, let’s know more about World Development Information Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event. World Development Information Day Poster Messages: Quotes and Slogans for Raising Awareness About Importance of Spreading Imformation.

World Development Information Day 2025 Date

World Development Information Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 24.

World Development Information Day History

In 1972, the General Assembly established World Development Information Day. On May 17, 1972, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) proposed measures for information dissemination and for the mobilization of public opinion relative to trade and development problems. These became known as resolution 3038 (XXVII), which the UN General Assembly passed on December 19, 1972.

The main purpose of this day was to highlight the need to strengthen international cooperation. The Assembly decided that the date for the Day should coincide with United Nations Day, 24 October, which was also the date of the adoption, in 1970, of the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade.

World Development Information Day Significance

World Development Information Day aims to draw the attention of people worldwide to development problems. The day aims to explain to the general public why it is necessary to strengthen international cooperation to find ways to solve these problems. World Development Information Day reminds the world that knowledge is power and when shared equitably, it becomes a powerful tool for reducing poverty, improving education, and achieving sustainable development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).